'You end up becoming a robot'

Video

Alex was repeatedly abused by his girlfriend, Jordan, who has become the first woman in the UK to be imprisoned for controlling and coercive behaviour.

If you are affected by the issues in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.