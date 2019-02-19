Media player
'Domestic abuse happens to men too'
Alex Skeel was repeatedly abused by his girlfriend Jordan Worth, who has become the first woman in the UK to be imprisoned for controlling and coercive behaviour.
He spoke to the BBC about the violence he suffered, and what he wants to be done.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
If you are affected by the issues in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line http://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline.
19 Feb 2019
