Honda car plant closure: ‘A sad day for Swindon’
Workers leaving the Honda car plant in Swindon share their reactions to reports that the factory will close - with the loss of 3,500 jobs - in 2022.
No formal announcement on the closure has yet been made by the company.
18 Feb 2019
