'Racist graffiti left me terrified'
Video

Ten-year-old David Yamba's new home was vandalised with the words "No Blacks" painted on the front door.

He tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme he is still too scared to walk to school.

  • 20 Feb 2019