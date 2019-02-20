Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Racist graffiti left me terrified'
Ten-year-old David Yamba's new home was vandalised with the words "No Blacks" painted on the front door.
He tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme he is still too scared to walk to school.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
20 Feb 2019
