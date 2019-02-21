Queasy journalist takes last Tornado flight
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

RAF Tornado retirement: Journalist gets queasy on goodbye flight

The BBC's Defence correspondent Jonathan Beale was lucky enough to get a ride in one of the Tornado's last official flights.

The RAF fighter jet will retire from active service at the end of March.

But some journalists aren't cut out for the skies.

  • 21 Feb 2019
Go to next video: What is it like to fly a Typhoon jet?