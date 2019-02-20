IS bride says UK 'unjust' to remove citizenship
The British teenager who fled London to join Islamic State says she believes the UK government are being unjust by removing her citizenship without speaking to her first.

She says she doesn't have dual citizenship elsewhere and had hoped Britain would understand she made a 'big mistake' by joining IS.

