Freddy Leo's best buzzes
Video

Freddy Leo's best University Challenge buzzes

Many viewers were left in awe of Freddy Leo's knowledge and sharp action during Monday's quarter-final of University Challenge.

Described as the "Cristiano Ronaldo" of the show, he hammered the buzzer really, really quickly.

One viewer dubbed Leo, captain of the team from Oxford University's St Edmund Hall, "the quickest on the buzzer ever".

  • 21 Feb 2019
