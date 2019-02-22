Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Senior lawyer: 'It's for a judge to decide' Begum action
Geoffrey Robertson QC, one of the UK's most senior international lawyers says Shamima Begum should be put on trial in Britain.
Ms Begum, the teenager who left the Bethnal Green in London to join the Islamic State group four years ago has told the BBC she expected more sympathy from Britain.
Her British citizenship has been stripped and the authorities in Bangladesh say that there is "no question" of her being allowed into the country.
-
22 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window