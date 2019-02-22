'It's for a judge to decide'
Video

Senior lawyer: 'It's for a judge to decide' Begum action

Geoffrey Robertson QC, one of the UK's most senior international lawyers says Shamima Begum should be put on trial in Britain.

Ms Begum, the teenager who left the Bethnal Green in London to join the Islamic State group four years ago has told the BBC she expected more sympathy from Britain.

Her British citizenship has been stripped and the authorities in Bangladesh say that there is "no question" of her being allowed into the country.

