‘Our grandson is lost in a war zone’

The father of a British jihadi killed in Syria is trying to find his grandson who is still the country.

Ash Khurshid, a bus driver from east London, lost contact with three-year-old Salmaan a month ago.

The toddler was living in Syria with his Canadian mother, an Islamic State supporter who wants to stay. Mr Khurshid wants to find him and bring him to the UK.

