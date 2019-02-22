Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flypast for WW2 US bomber crash crew
A flypast honouring 10 American airmen who died when their plane crashed in a park 75 years ago has taken place in Sheffield.
The US bomber came down in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield on 22 February 1944, killing everyone on board.
A campaign for a flypast started after a chance meeting between BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Tony Foulds, who tends a park memorial.
Read more: Sheffield bomber crash flypast on 75th anniversary
22 Feb 2019
