Harry and Meghan welcomed in Morocco
Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Harry and Meghan arrive in Morocco

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in Morocco for their first official visit to north Africa.

The royal couple's three-day trip is aimed at strengthening the UK's links with the country.

They entered the airport's royal suite, where they were offered the traditional welcome of milk and dates.

  • 24 Feb 2019
