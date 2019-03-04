Knife crime 'a normality' in Sheffield

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Knife crime 'has become a normality' in Sheffield
Knife crime in South Yorkshire has almost doubled in the last nine years - one of the highest increases outside London.
South Yorkshire Police recorded nearly a thousand offences involving a knife in the year ending September 2018.
In Sheffield there were nine fatal stabbings in 2018.
Our correspondent Jeremy Cooke has been speaking to people in the city who have been affected by knife crime.
For more on this story:
'Knife tsar' needed to stop stabbings
-
04 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window