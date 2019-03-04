Knife crime 'a normality' in Sheffield

Video

Knife crime in South Yorkshire has almost doubled in the last nine years - one of the highest increases outside London.

South Yorkshire Police recorded nearly a thousand offences involving a knife in the year ending September 2018.

In Sheffield there were nine fatal stabbings in 2018.

Our correspondent Jeremy Cooke has been speaking to people in the city who have been affected by knife crime.

