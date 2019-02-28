Keisha McLeod: 'It confirms everything that I believe'

Video

A report from the Children's Commissioner for England has highlighted the use of grooming by gangs on vulnerable children.

It says 313,000 children know a gang member - and, of those, 34,000 have experienced violent crime.

Corey Junior Davis was 14 when he lost his life to gang violence in 2017.

His mother, Keisha McLeod spoke to the BBC's Dominic Casciani about her experiences and her reaction to the report's findings.