Public 'take over' BBC News meeting

Today's BBC News editorial meeting here in London looked a bit different.
As part of efforts to open up coverage of Brexit and be more transparent, we let the public into our morning editorial meeting, where the day's stories are decided on.
So what did they make of it?
01 Mar 2019
