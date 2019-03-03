UK braced for Storm Freya

Media player
UK Weather: Storm Freya could bring 80mph winds
The UK could experience wind speeds of up to 80mph on Sunday as Storm Freya approaches.
England and Wales are forecast to experience the worst of the storm.
03 Mar 2019
