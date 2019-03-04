'Trans athletes can have physical advantage'

Video

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies has addressed criticism over her comments on trans athletes in sport.

Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire show, she said that allowing trans athletes in female competitions would threaten the progress of women's sport.

But trans football referee Lucy Clark said current rules were enough for even competition.

