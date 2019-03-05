'What else can we do to prevent knife crime?'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Knife crime: Cressida Dick on why tackling violent crime is her priority
The Met Police commissioner says people across the country need to look at what else can be done to prevent young people getting involved in knife crime.
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-47454734/knife-crime-cressida-dick-on-why-tackling-violent-crime-is-her-priorityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window