Sugababe Heidi: 'I was terrified of cellulite being papped’
Former Sugababe Heidi Range has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she spent her 20’s “terrified” that her cellulite would be photographed by paparazzi.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, the pop star said she’d always struggled with her self-image.

  • 05 Mar 2019
