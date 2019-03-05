'Violent crime linked to policing numbers'
Cressida Dick: 'Must be some link'

Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick has said "there must be some link" between falling police numbers and a rise in violent crime.

It comes after two 17-year-olds were killed in separate stabbings in London and Greater Manchester at the weekend.

Ms Dick told LBC Radio their deaths showed "how big of a challenge this is" - and that it was not a London-only problem.

