Bloody Sunday soldiers await prosecution decision

One of the British soldiers involved in the Bloody Sunday shootings in Londonderry in 1972 says he has no regrets over the Army's actions on that day.

Thirteen people died on the day after soldiers opened fire, and a 14th person died later from his injuries.

The families whose loved ones were killed or wounded have waited 47 years to see if there would be prosecutions, and now their wait is almost over as the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service prepares to announce its decision.

Journalist Peter Taylor, who was in Derry on Bloody Sunday, reports.