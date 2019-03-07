'Don't just laze about the office'

Video

This week is National Apprenticeship Week and, according to the latest statistics from the House of Commons Library, there are 814,800 people participating in an apprenticeship in England.

So how can you stand out as a new apprentice? These 10 apprentices give their top tips.

