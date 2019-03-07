Father's appeal after daughter's death
Video

Father of murdered teenager Jodie Chesney appeals for attacker to come forward

A father has made an emotional appeal after the murder of his teenage daughter.

Jodie Chesney was knifed in the back while playing music in a park with friends in east London on Friday.

Peter Chesney said: "Just give yourself up if you have any conscience whatsoever."

Police said they think there were "up to four" attackers, having previously been searching for two men.

