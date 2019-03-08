Husband says protection 'changes the stakes'

Video

The husband of jailed British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has welcomed the news that she will be given diplomatic protection by Britain.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed for five years in Iran in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies.

Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire progamme, Richard Ratcliffe said "It's a big deal, it changes the stakes."

It means the case will now be treated as a formal, legal dispute between the two states involved - Britain and Iran.

