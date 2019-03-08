Media player
International Women's Day: The first woman to sit in Parliament
In 1919 Lady Nancy Astor became the first elected woman MP to sit in Parliament.
After her retirement, she reflected on what the House of Commons was like soon after women won the right to vote.
08 Mar 2019
