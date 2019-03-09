Media player
Shamima Begum: Father apologises to Britain for daughter 'doing wrong'
Shamima Begum's father has apologised to the British public for his daughter's decision to join the Islamic State group in Syria.
In an interview recorded before he found out Ms Begum's baby son had died in a refugee camp, Ahmed Ali urged the British government and public to take her back.
Mr Ali said Ms Begum, who travelled from London to Syria aged 15, had "done wrong without realising it".
He spoke to the BBC's Anbarasan Ethirajan in a village in north-eastern Bangladesh.
