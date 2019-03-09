'I apologise to Britain'

Video

Shamima Begum's father has apologised to the British public for his daughter's decision to join the Islamic State group in Syria.

In an interview recorded before he found out Ms Begum's baby son had died in a refugee camp, Ahmed Ali urged the British government and public to take her back.

