YouTuber: 'Being arrested was worth it'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
YouTuber Jack Harries: 'Climate change protests were worth arrest'
YouTuber Jack Harries will appear in court this week after he protested outside an international petroleum conference in London, gluing his hands to the door of a hotel.
He and eight others from climate change group Extinction Rebellion were arrested for aggravated trespass and criminal damage.
He tells the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire "young people have run out of options to make their voices heard".
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-47526985/youtuber-jack-harries-climate-change-protests-were-worth-arrestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window