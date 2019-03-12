Media player
Knife victims 'having roadside surgery'
Paramedics in the West Midlands say they are having to open up the chests of stabbing victims on the roadside to stem the bleeding and help resuscitate them.
In 2018, there were 19 stabbing fatalities in the area.
The Victoria Derbyshire programme spent an evening with medics.
12 Mar 2019
