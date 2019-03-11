Stop and search
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Challenging the police over stop and search

Youth mentor Dijon Joseph was stop-and-searched after greeting his brother with a fist bump. Police wrongly believed they had been exchanging drugs.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Mar 2019