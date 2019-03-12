Abandoned Snoop gets new home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

An abandoned dog rescued

Snoop was abandoned a week before Christmas. The RSPCA rescued the Staffordshire Bull terrier and has now been adopted.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Mar 2019