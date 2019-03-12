'Agonising' 24-hour Strictly danceathon

Media player
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman dance 24-hours for comic relief
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are battling injury and exhaustion as they try to complete a 24-hour danceathon for Comic Relief.
The Strictly Come Dancing presenters started the challenge on Monday night, and have been moving ever since.
Their danceathon is being broadcast live on BBC Radio 2, and fans can watch on the BBC red button.
12 Mar 2019
