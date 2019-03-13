Meet the Bangla Bantams
Bangla Bantams: Bringing 'inclusivity' to the game

For years, many Asian families in the city were so concerned about racial abuse that they wouldn't allow their sons or daughters to go to watch Bradford City play.

Bangla Bantams was established in 2015 to change this.

