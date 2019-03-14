One man's knife amnesty

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
One man knife amnesty: Faron Paul swaps knives for vouchers
Faron Paul was so shocked at the knives that some teenagers were carrying that he decided to do something about it.
His Faz Amnesty campaign involves posting on social media, and asking for people to give any knives to him.
The knives are often swapped for vouchers, and he then hands them in to the police.
He spoke to Jayde Pearson about his campaign.
-
14 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window