Brexit 'anger and apathy' in Sunderland

Views from Sunderland: Will Brexit happen on 29 March?
As MPs hold crunch votes in parliament, people in Leave-voting Sunderland say they're feeling angry and confused, and doubtful that the UK will leave the EU on 29 March.
14 Mar 2019
