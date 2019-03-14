‘Rap music is a universal language’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bradford rappers speak of their 'universal language'

Five rappers from Bradford discuss their passion, friendships and how their city has changed in recent years.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Mar 2019