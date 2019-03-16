Alone and cold: Life in the tower block

Media player
Tower block resident on life in a Bradford high-rise
A woman living in a Bradford tower block which is due to be demolished says she hasn't used the electric heating for a decade due to the expense.
Margaret Firth moved to the Manchester Road flats 31 years ago and has spent half her life living in her high-rise apartment.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
16 Mar 2019
