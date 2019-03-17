Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Weather improving after UK flooding
More than 70 flood warnings are in place across the UK after downpours across Scotland, England and Wales.
But the weather picture is improving as parts of the UK can expect sunny spells, with some showers, on Sunday.
-
17 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window