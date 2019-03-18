MCB: Christchurch attack ideology 'prevalent' in UK
The ideology which led to the Christchurch mosque attacks is "prevalent" in the UK, the Muslim Council of Britain has warned.

Spokesperson Miqdaad Versi told the Today programme that "conspiracy theories" and false narratives about Islam exist in the country.

  • 18 Mar 2019
