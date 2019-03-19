Media player
'I carry a saw for my safety'
A teenage former drug dealer says he carries a weapon with him every day out of fear of being attacked.
On the day reporter Noel Phillips met "Jordan" (not his real name) in Coventry he was hiding a saw under his coat. Other days he carries a knife or machete.
The number of crimes related to knives and other offensive weapons dealt with by the criminal justice system reached a nine-year high in 2018, figures show.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
19 Mar 2019
