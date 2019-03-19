'I know it's bigger then a knife'

Video

'Jordan' from Coventry - a former drug dealer - says he carries a weapon with him every day, out of fear of being attacked.

BBC reporter Noel Phillips met him and 'Jordan' had a saw hidden under his coat. Other days he carries a knife or machete.

