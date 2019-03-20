'I reported journalist over transgender tweets'

Video

The founder of transgender charity Mermaids, Susie Green, reported a journalist to the police for tweets she sent about her daughter, who is transgender.

Caroline Farrow tweeted the comments after the pair appeared on ITV's Good Morning Britain to discuss the Girl Guides' decision to let children who have changed their gender join.

Ms Green told Victoria Derbyshire why she reported the tweets to Surrey Police.

Ms Farrow told the programme she had not acted with malicious intent.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.