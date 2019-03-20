Media player
'My abuser tracked me down using tech'
Technology is increasingly being used by domestic abusers to trap, control or hunt down their victims, Refuge has told the Victoria Derbyshire programme.
When Ellen left her abusive ex-husband, he tracked her down after hacking into her Gmail account.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT
20 Mar 2019
