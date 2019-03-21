'I was put on a plane with no warning'

Video

The High Court has ordered the Home Office to stop a controversial "no warning" tactic.

Campaigners say it has led to hundreds being deported without time to make their case.

One man, who has psychosis, says he was put on a plane without medication, food or money.

