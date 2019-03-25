MPs' expenses editor 'resolute' after Queen talk

Video

The editor who broke the story of the MP's expenses scandal in 2009, tells BBC Newsnight he was "even more resolute" to continue investigating after talking to the Queen.

Former editor of the Daily Telegraph Will Lewis said he had a private conversation with Her Majesty at the height of the newspaper's coverage.

Many MPs stood down as details of what they had been claiming were published in the press.

You can watch Expenses: The Scandal That Changed Britain (A Newsnight Special) Monday 25 March, 9pm, BBC Two or on iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.