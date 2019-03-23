People's Vote march to Westminster - sped-up

Video

Tens of thousands are marching through central London calling for another EU referendum, as MPs search for a way out of the Brexit impasse.

Demonstrators from the "Put It To The People" campaign are marching from Park Lane to Parliament Square, before rallying in front of Parliament.

It comes after the EU agreed to delay the UK's departure from the EU.

PM Theresa May has said she will ditch plans for another vote on her Brexit deal if not enough MPs support it.

Unless that deal is passed by MPs, the UK will have to come up with an alternative plan or else face leaving without a deal on 12 April.

This footage shows seven minutes 30 seconds of the march in just 90 seconds, starting at 13.30GMT.