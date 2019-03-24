Sack the plotters, says Tory Brexiteer
Brexit: Sack the plotters, says Duncan Smith

Former Conservative leader and prominent Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith has said the disloyalty some cabinet ministers are showing to Theresa May is "appalling".

It comes after newspapers claimed ministers were plotting a coup against the prime minister, aiming to replace her with a caretaker leader until a proper leadership contest is held later in the year.

