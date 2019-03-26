Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My mum ironed my breasts aged 13'
Breast ironing should be made part of the mandatory school curriculum to protect young girls from abuse, the National Education Union has said.
'Simone' has been left with long-term effects, having had her breasts ironed as a child to stop her becoming sexualised.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
26 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window