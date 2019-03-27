The 'Angels' helping party-goers stay out of hospital

Video

Specially-trained volunteers for the Soho Angels are working to reduce violence and keep late-night revellers safe during London's busy nights, helping people gain medical attention with help from paramedics and nurses.

An upcoming report will assess if such schemes should be given more funding.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme's James Waterhouse went to see their work.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.