Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 'Angels' helping party-goers stay out of hospital
Specially-trained volunteers for the Soho Angels are working to reduce violence and keep late-night revellers safe during London's busy nights, helping people gain medical attention with help from paramedics and nurses.
An upcoming report will assess if such schemes should be given more funding.
The Victoria Derbyshire programme's James Waterhouse went to see their work.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
27 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window