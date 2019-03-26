Footballers speak out on racial abuse
Footballers speak out on racist behaviour by fans

Footballers have spoken out after they received racial abuse at the England win in Montenegro.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Raheem Sterling were among those affected by monkey chants.

Former England international John Barnes said this kind of racist behaviour from fans "happens every week in this country".

Uefa has charged Montenegro with racist behaviour following the abuse suffered by England players in the Euro 2020 qualifier.

