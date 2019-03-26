Footballers speak out on racial abuse

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footballers speak out on racist behaviour by fans
Footballers have spoken out after they received racial abuse at the England win in Montenegro.
Callum Hudson-Odoi and Raheem Sterling were among those affected by monkey chants.
Former England international John Barnes said this kind of racist behaviour from fans "happens every week in this country".
Uefa has charged Montenegro with racist behaviour following the abuse suffered by England players in the Euro 2020 qualifier.
-
26 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window