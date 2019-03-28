Has Brexit changed the city I knew?
The BBC's Auliya Atrafi now works in Afghanistan, but for 12 years he lived in the northern English city of Hull after claiming asylum in the UK.

Two-thirds of people who voted in the Brexit referendum in Hull voted to leave the EU. Auliya has now returned there for the first time since leaving to find out what effect the vote has had on the city he knew.

  • 28 Mar 2019
